Northeastern Huskies keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Northeastern Huskies as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Vermont Catamounts, making it five in a row. They won 3-1 over Vermont.

The Huskies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Chloe Aurard . Maureen Murphy and Alina Mueller assisted.

Peyton Anderson increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period.

Theresa Schafzahl narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third, assisted by Sini Karjalainen and Ellice Murphy .

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-1 with 31 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maureen Murphy, assisted by Alina Mueller and Megan Carter .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Northeastern.