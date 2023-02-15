Northeastern Huskies keep on winning and now have 16 straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Northeastern Huskies as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Boston College Eagles, making it 16 in a row. They won 2-1 over Boston College.
The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Mia Brown . Megan Carter and Skylar Irving assisted.
Maureen Murphy scored early in the second period, assisted by Jules Constantinople and Alina Mueller.
The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 01.34 remaining of the third period after a goal from Hannah Bilka , assisted by Alexie Guay and Cayla Barnes .
Next games:
On Friday, the Eagles will play the Friars at 1 p.m. CST, and the Huskies will play the Terriers at 6 p.m. CST.