Northeastern Huskies grab extra point vs. Connecticut Huskies in overtime
The Connecticut Huskies and the visiting Northeastern Huskies tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. Northeastern beat Connecticut in overtime 3-2.
Northeastern's Tory Mariano scored the game-winning goal.
The Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Amy Landry . Kyla Josifovic assisted.
The Huskies tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Chloe Aurard scored, assisted by Megan Carter and Lily Yovetich .
Kate Thurman took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jada Habisch and Riley Grimley .
Taze Thompson tied it up 2-2 six minutes later, assisted by Mia Brown and Maude Poulin-Labelle . The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 3:32 before Tory Mariano scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Chloe Aurard and Alina Mueller.
With this win the Huskies have 15 straight victories.
Next games:
The Huskies host Holy Cross on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST. The Huskies host Boston College to play the Eagles on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST.