Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College Hockey East - Women's

Northeastern Huskies got a shutout against Boston University Terriers

The Northeastern Huskies picked up a decisive home win against the Boston University Terriers. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

img_500253544_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:04 PM

The Northeastern Huskies picked up a decisive home win against the Boston University Terriers. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Katy Knoll . Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Molly Griffin netted one, assisted by Mia Brown and Lily Yovetich .

Late, Mia Brown scored a goal, assisted by Skylar Irving and Maude Poulin-Labelle , making the score 3-0.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Peyton Anderson who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Lily Shannon , in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.