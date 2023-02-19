Northeastern Huskies got a shutout against Boston University Terriers

The Northeastern Huskies picked up a decisive home win against the Boston University Terriers. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Katy Knoll . Alina Mueller and Maureen Murphy assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Molly Griffin netted one, assisted by Mia Brown and Lily Yovetich .

Late, Mia Brown scored a goal, assisted by Skylar Irving and Maude Poulin-Labelle , making the score 3-0.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Peyton Anderson who increased the Huskies' lead, assisted by Lily Shannon , in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.