Northeastern Huskies clear league winners after victory

The 3-1 win on the road against the Vermont Catamounts was just what was needed. With the three points, the Northeastern Huskies clinched the title.

The Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Peyton Anderson . Katy Knoll and Maureen Murphy assisted.

Hailey Burns scored early in the second period, assisted by Krista Parkkonen and Lara Beecher .

Katy Knoll took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Maureen Murphy.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.50 remaining of the third after a goal from Lily Shannon , assisted by Abbey Marohn and Taze Thompson .

The result means the Huskies have secured the title.

The Huskies have now won 11 games in a row.

Next games:

On Friday, the Catamounts will play the Eagles at 5 p.m. CST, and the Huskies will play the Crusaders at 2 p.m. CST.