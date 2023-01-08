Northeastern Huskies beat Boston University Terriers and continue winning run
The game between the Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers on Sunday finished 6-0. The result means Northeastern has seven straight wins.
The game between the Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers on Sunday finished 6-0. The result means Northeastern has seven straight wins.
Coming up:
On Friday, the Huskies will play the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST, and the Terriers will play the Crusaders at 12 p.m. CST.