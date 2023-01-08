SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | Hockey East - Women's

Northeastern Huskies beat Boston University Terriers and continue winning run

The game between the Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers on Sunday finished 6-0. The result means Northeastern has seven straight wins.

img_500217513_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 08, 2023 05:07 PM
Share

The game between the Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers on Sunday finished 6-0. The result means Northeastern has seven straight wins.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Huskies will play the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST, and the Terriers will play the Crusaders at 12 p.m. CST.