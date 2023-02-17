Newhook scores twice in Boston College Eagles' win over Providence Friars

The Boston College Eagles defeated the hosting Providence Friars 5-2 on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Gaby Roy . Cayla Barnes and Kelly Browne assisted.

The Eagles' Katie Pyne increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Hannah Bilka .

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Alexie Guay scored, assisted by Hannah Bilka.

Noemi Neubauerova scored late into the second period, assisted by Sara Hjalmarsson and Lauren DeBlois .

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Abby Newhook found the back of the net, assisted by Hannah Bilka and Katie Pyne.

Abby Newhook increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Caroline DiFiore and Hannah Bilka.

The Friars narrowed the gap to 5-2 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Rachel Weiss , assisted by Ida Press and Lindsay Bochna .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.