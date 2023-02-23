New Hampshire wins and move on

New Hampshire has won against Holy Cross 6-3.

The Wildcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Shea Verrier . Gabby Jones assisted.

The Crusaders tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Sofia Smithson scored, assisted by Lane Lewis and Mary Edmonds .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Emily Pinto took the lead in the third period, assisted by Marina Alvarez and Kyla Bent .

ADVERTISEMENT

Marina Alvarez increased the lead to 5-3 five minutes later, assisted by Gabby Jones and Annie Berry .

The Wildcats increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.17 remaining of the third period after a goal from Nicole Kelly .