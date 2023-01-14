New Hampshire wins against Maine Black Bears – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Maine Black Bears led 3-2. However, New Hampshire changed things in its favor and won. The game ended 5-4.

New Hampshire's Emily Pinto scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Bears opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Luisa Welcke scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ava Stenvenson and Lilli Welcke .

The Wildcats tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Kira Juodikis scored, assisted by Chavonne Truter and Rae Breton .

The Black Bears' Alyssa Wruble took the lead in the middle of the first period.

The Wildcats' Emily Pinto tied the game late in the first, assisted by Brianna Brooks .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Black Bears led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Kira Juodikis tied it up 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Emily Pinto.

Tamara Thierus took the lead three minutes later.

Emma Lange tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by Kennedy Little and Ida Kuoppala .

The Wildcats took the lead with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Emily Pinto, assisted by Brianna Brooks and Kira Juodikis.

Next up:

The Wildcats hosts the Boston College Eagles on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Black Bears will face Northeastern on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.