New Hampshire digs deep in the third to win against Boston College Eagles
New Hampshire and the visiting Boston College Eagles were tied going into the third, but New Hampshire pulled away for a 5-3 victory in game action.
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gaby Roy .
The Wildcats tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Brianna Brooks , assisted by Lauren Martin and Kyla Bent .
The Wildcats made it 2-1 in the middle of the second period when Marina Alvarez found the back of the net, assisted by Chavonne Truter and Nicole Kelly .
The Eagles made it 2-2 with a goal from Kelly Browne .
The Wildcats took the lead, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Kira Juodikis beat the goalie, assisted by Brianna Brooks and Emily Pinto .
The Eagles tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Alexie Guay scored, assisted by Abby Newhook and Hannah Bilka .
The Wildcats took the lead with 01.59 remaining of the third after a goal from Brianna Brooks, assisted by Kira Juodikis and Tamara Thierus .
The Wildcats increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.05 remaining of the third after a goal from Brianna Brooks, assisted by Emily Pinto and Charli Kettyle .
