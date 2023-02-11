New Hampshire claims a point away – determined performance vs. Vermont Catamounts

New Hampshire got a point on the road against the strong Vermont Catamounts on Friday. The game finished 3-3.

The visiting Wildcats took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kyla Bent . Emily Rickwood and Shea Verrier assisted.

Theresa Schafzahl scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Corinne McCool and Sini Karjalainen .

Natalie Mlynkova then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Sara Levesque assisted.

The Wildcats made it 2-2 with a goal from Jada Christian .

Gabby Jones took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Marina Alvarez and Annie Berry .

Theresa Schafzahl tied the game 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Corinne McCool and Sini Karjalainen.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Catamounts hosting Maine at 3 p.m. CST, and the Wildcats hosting Merrimack.