Women's College Hockey East - Women's

Merrimack wins in overtime thriller and move on

Merrimack has won against the Boston University Terriers 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 10:40 PM

Merrimack's Alexa Pongo scored the game-winning goal.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Natalie Nemes .

The Terriers tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Julia Nearis scored, assisted by Clare O'Leary .

Six goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

In overtime, it took 5:00 before Alexa Pongo scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Teghan Inglis and Emily Oosterveld .

The Terriers were whistled for no penalties, while the Warriors received no penalties.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.