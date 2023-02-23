Merrimack wins in overtime thriller and move on

Merrimack has won against the Boston University Terriers 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

Merrimack's Alexa Pongo scored the game-winning goal.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Natalie Nemes .

The Terriers tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Julia Nearis scored, assisted by Clare O'Leary .

Six goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

In overtime, it took 5:00 before Alexa Pongo scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Teghan Inglis and Emily Oosterveld .

The Terriers were whistled for no penalties, while the Warriors received no penalties.