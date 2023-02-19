Merrimack scores twice in the third to beat Maine Black Bears

Merrimack defeated Maine Black Bears 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Merrimack pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Katie Kaufman scored the first goal assisted by Allison Reeb and Alexa Pongo .

Black Bears' Ava Stevenson tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 1-1. Ally Johnson and Luisa Welcke assisted.

Hayley Chang took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Alex Ferguson and Katie Kaufman.

Hannah Corneliusen increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Katie Kaufman.