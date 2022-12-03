Merrimack couldn't stop star-studded Providence Friars from winning

The Providence Friars and Merrimack met on Friday. Providence came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alexa Pongo . Allison Reeb and Katie Kaufman assisted.

The Friars' Sara Hjalmarsson tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Brooke Becker .

The Friars scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Cristina Cavaliere increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Mégane Quirion .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.