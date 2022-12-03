Merrimack couldn't stop Providence Friars' winning run

The Providence Friars and Merrimack met on Saturday. Providence came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The hosting Friars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Reichen Kirchmair scoring in the first minute.

The Friars increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Noemi Neubauerova beat the goalie, assisted by Sara Hjalmarsson .

Rachel Weiss increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later, assisted by Lily Martinson and Lauren DeBlois .

Madison Oelkers narrowed the gap to 3-1 five minutes later.

Sara Hjalmarsson increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Caroline Peterson and Claire Tyo .

Next games:

The Friars host the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Dartmouth at home on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST.