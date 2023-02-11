Maine Black Bears win over Merrimack when Alyssa Wruble beat the goalie
The Maine Black Bears won 1-0 on the road to Merrimack. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/701938/alyssa-wruble">Alyssa Wruble</a>, who got the winner in the first period.
The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Alyssa Wruble. Mira Seregely and Elise Morphy assisted.
Next up:
Next up, the Warriors faces New Hampshire at 3 p.m. CST, while the Black Bears face Vermont on the road at 3 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Saturday.