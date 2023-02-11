Maine Black Bears win over Merrimack when Alyssa Wruble beat the goalie

The Maine Black Bears won 1-0 on the road to Merrimack. The only goal of the game came from Alyssa Wruble , who got the winner in the first period.

Next up:

Next up, the Warriors faces New Hampshire at 3 p.m. CST, while the Black Bears face Vermont on the road at 3 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on on Saturday.