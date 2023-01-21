Maine Black Bears win against Boston College Eagles in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Maine Black Bears' home game against the Boston College Eagles ran into overtime on Saturday. Maine snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Maine's Mira Seregely scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mira Seregely. Rahel Enzler and Courtney Colarullo assisted.

Caroline DiFiore scored late into the second period, assisted by Jenna Carpenter and Cayla Barnes .

In overtime, it took 42 seconds before Mira Seregely scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Alyssa Wruble and Emma Lange .

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Black Bears will face Connecticut at home at 5 p.m. CST, while the Eagles host Vermont at 5 p.m. CST.