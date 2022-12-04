Maine Black Bears got a shut out against Boston University Terriers

The Maine Black Bears picked up a decisive road win against the Boston University Terriers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Black Bears took the lead when Lilli Welcke scored the first goal assisted by Mira Seregely and Luisa Welcke .

Alyssa Wruble then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Mira Seregely assisted.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Lilli Welcke who increased the Black Bears' lead, with a minute left into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.