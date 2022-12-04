Maine Black Bears defeat Boston University Terriers – continuing winning streak

The result was 3-2 when the Boston University Terriers and the Maine Black Bears met on Saturday. But this time, Maine secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Maine is now in top form.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Mira Seregely . Alyssa Wruble and Nicole Pateman assisted.

The Black Bears' Luisa Welcke increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Mira Seregely and Elise Morphy .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Madison Cardaci found the back of the net.

Luisa Welcke increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Julia Nearis narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Haylee Blinkhorn and Tamara Giaquinto .

Next games:

The Terriers host Holy Cross on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Black Bears will face Boston College on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.