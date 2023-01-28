Maine Black Bears beat in overtime the Connecticut Huskies

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Maine Black Bears come away with the close win over the Connecticut Huskies at home on Friday. The final score was 5-4.

Maine's Grace Heiting scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Bears tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Ava Stevenson netted one, assisted by Lilli Welcke and Luisa Welcke .

The Black Bears took the lead with a goal from Anna Caumo in the first period, assisted by Ally Trimper .

The Huskies' Kyla Josifovic tied it up late in the first, assisted by Camryn Wong and Riley Grimley .

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 2:00 before Grace Heiting scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

The Black Bears host Providence on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies visit New Hampshire to play the Wildcats on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.