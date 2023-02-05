Kira Juodikis scores four in New Hampshire win over Holy Cross

Kira Juodikis struck four times as New Hampshire beat New Hampshire 7-4 on the road.

Marina Alvarez , Nicole Kelly and Tamara Thierus scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Holy Cross' goals came through Mary Edmonds , Alexia Moreau and Millie Sirum .

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Wildcats led 4-3 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Wildcats took the lead, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Kira Juodikis scored again, assisted by Emily Pinto and Kyla Bent .

Kira Juodikis increased the lead to 6-4 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brianna Brooks and Marina Alvarez.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.32 remaining of the third after a goal from Kira Juodikis, assisted by Gabby Jones and Emily Pinto.

Next up:

The Crusaders plays Providence away on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Vermont at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.