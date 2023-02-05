Kira Juodikis scores four in New Hampshire win over Holy Cross
<a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/545482/kira-juodikis">Kira Juodikis</a> struck four times as New Hampshire beat New Hampshire 7-4 on the road.
Marina Alvarez , Nicole Kelly and Tamara Thierus scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Holy Cross' goals came through Mary Edmonds , Alexia Moreau and Millie Sirum .
Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Wildcats led 4-3 going in to the second period.
The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.
The Wildcats took the lead, after only 31 seconds into the third period when Kira Juodikis scored again, assisted by Emily Pinto and Kyla Bent .
Kira Juodikis increased the lead to 6-4 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brianna Brooks and Marina Alvarez.
The Wildcats increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.32 remaining of the third after a goal from Kira Juodikis, assisted by Gabby Jones and Emily Pinto.
Next up:
The Crusaders plays Providence away on Thursday at 1 p.m. CST. The Wildcats will face Vermont at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.