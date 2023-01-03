SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Juodikis scores 2 in New Hampshire's win over Saint Anselm Hawks

New Hampshire bested the visiting Saint Anselm Hawks 4-2 on Monday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 02, 2023 08:57 PM
The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kelly Golini . Margaret Sullivan and Natalie Tulchinsky assisted.

The Wildcats scored three goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Kira Juodikis increased the lead to 4-2 in the third period, assisted by Brianna Brooks and Emily Rickwood .

Next games:

On Friday, the Wildcats will play the Huskies at 1 p.m. CST, and the Hawks will play the Sharks at 2 p.m. CST.