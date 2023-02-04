Holy Cross wins against Maine Black Bears in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Holy Cross' home game against the Maine Black Bears ran into overtime on Friday. Holy Cross snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Holy Cross' Alexia Moreau scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Crusaders took the lead when Mary Edmonds scored the first goal assisted by Darci Johal and Sofia Smithson .

The Black Bears tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Alyssa Wruble found the back of the net, assisted by Rahel Enzler and Mira Seregely .

Just over two minutes in, Alexia Moreau scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Emilie Fortunato and Lilly Feeney.

Coming up:

The Crusaders plays New Hampshire away on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST. The Black Bears will face Merrimack at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.