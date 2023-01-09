Holy Cross secures much-needed win

Holy Cross has gone through a tough spell with a run of 13 straight defeats. But after a 3-2 victory over the Boston University Terriers, things are looking brighter.

The hosting Crusaders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Borgiel . Mary Edmonds and Lilly Feeney assisted.

Clara Yuhn scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sydney Healey .

Crusaders' Darci Johal tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1.

Alexia Moreau increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Millie Sirum and Kailey Langefels .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.05 remaining of the third after a goal from Clare O'Leary , assisted by Lacey Martin and Nadia Mattivi .

Next up:

The Crusaders hosts Boston University on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.