Holy Cross couldn't stop star-studded Boston College Eagles from winning

The Boston College Eagles and Holy Cross met on Saturday. Boston College came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Abby Newhook scoredopened the scoring assisted by Caroline Goffredo .

Seven minutes into the period, the Eagles made it 2-0 with a goal from Deirdre Mullowney .

Late, the Crusaders' Lilly Feeney scored a goal, assisted by Bryn Saarela and Casey Borgiel , making the score 2-1.

Eagles' Katie Pyne tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Kelly Browne and Gaby Roy assisted.

The Crusaders narrowed the gap to 3-2, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Mary Edmonds scored, assisted by Carly Beniek .

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-2 with 25 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Katie Pyne, assisted by Gaby Roy and Kelly Browne.

Next games:

The Crusaders plays against Boston University on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Maine on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.