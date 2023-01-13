Holy Cross beats in overtime the Boston University Terriers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Holy Cross come away with the close win over the Boston University Terriers at home on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

Holy Cross' Mary Edmonds scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Mary Edmonds, assisted by Darci Johal and Casey Borgiel .

The Terriers tied the score 1-1 with 01.59 remaining of the third after a goal from Clare O'Leary , assisted by Nadia Mattivi and Sydney Healey .

Just over zero minutes in, Mary Edmonds scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Lane Lewis and Kailey Langefels .

Next up:

The Crusaders hosts the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Providence at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.