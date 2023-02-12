Sponsored By
Women's College | Hockey East - Women's

Finally a point – Merrimack has ended losing streak after 3-3 vs. New Hampshire

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a win, at least Merrimack ended its wretched run of 10 straight defeats with a win over New Hampshire. The final score was 3-3.

February 12, 2023 12:04 AM
The Warriors started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Sophie McKinley scoring in the first period, assisted by Emily Oosterveld and Natalie Nemes .

The Wildcats' Tamara Thierus tied it up in the first period, assisted by Nicole Kelly .

The Wildcats took the lead with a goal from Kyla Bent halfway through the first period, assisted by Tamara Thierus and Annie Berry .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Coming up:

On Friday the Warriors will play on the road against the Black Bears at 5 p.m. CST, while the Wildcats will face the Catamounts home at 1 p.m. CST.