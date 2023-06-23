Defender Kate Meinert commits to Boston University, new coaching staff

MOON CITY TOWNSHIP, Penn. — A new era is about to begin for the Boston University's women's hockey team this fall.

The Terriers announced midway through the 2022-23 season that longtime head coach Brian Durocher would retire at the end of the year. Durocher had been with BU ever since the inception of the Division I women's team in 2005-06. It has since been announced that Tara Watchorn , who was at the helm of the brand new Stonehill program, would take over. The school also announced the additions of Courtney Kessel as associate head coach and Megan Myers as assistant coach starting in 2024-25, so lots of changes are happening for the east coast team.

Although a brand new coaching staff can make some players hesitant to commit to that certain school, it made Bishop Kearney Selects defender Kate Meinert excited to be a part of a new era for the university.

"I had Tara [Watchorn] from BU reach out to me and I had known her from when she was at Stonehill, and she and I just started talking again and we had a few phone calls ... It was exciting to see a whole new coaching staff and I knew all three of them. They were interested in me and I was interested in them," said Meinert. "I went out for a visit at BU and I just fell in love with the school."

The 17-year-old officially announced her commitment to the Terriers on June 10.

"I am extremely excited and honored to announce my commitment to further my academics and play Division I ice hockey at Boston University. Huge shout out to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends who have done so much to help me get to this point. I’m so grateful for this opportunity, and can’t wait to see what the future holds! #goterriers," Meinert posted on her Instagram page.

Aside from the coaching staff, one of the big draws of going to BU for Kate was the opportunity to go the same school as her twin sister, Megan.

"She doesn't play hockey or any sports, but she got into BU academically and she decided that she was going to go there right before they reached out to me," Meinert told The Rink Live. "So I feel kind of lucky because we never thought that that would happen."

The Pennsylvania native was also impressed on her visit by the facilities and resources surrounding the program, including the fact that the women's team has their own rink. The campus passed the vibe check and Meinert then established a great relationship with the coaches, so everything seemed to fall right into place.

🚨Commitment Alert🚨 Congratulations to Kate Meinert on her commitment to Boston University. We are very proud of you! #BKProud pic.twitter.com/Hj25GjW60D — Bishop Kearney Selects Girls (@BKSelectsGirls) June 11, 2023

Although everything seemed to work out perfectly in the end, the college recruiting process was a whirlwind of an experience for the 17-year-old and she ended up having to learn a lot of hard lessons quite quickly.

"I just wanted to commit [to a Division I program] as soon as possible," said Meinert on what her mindset was like going into her junior year of high school. "I realized pretty quickly though that it's not a race and it's something that you have to take your time with, just to make sure you actually find the right match."

The recruiting scene has been tough on many high school athletes in recent years, with many Division I programs not being able to bring in many freshman due to the transfer portal and extra eligibility rules granted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many universities may initiate conversations with various recruits, but they might only have one or two spots to offer to incoming freshman.

"I think I spent too much time focusing on one school that I was talking to, I kind of just stopped talking to others who were interested. One piece of advice I would give to anyone is to not put too many eggs in one basket, because odds are that it might not work out, and that's kind of what ended up happening to me. I think the biggest thing I learned was that it takes time and it takes patience."

The recruiting process was hard throughout high school for Meinert, but it seemed to all work out in the end. She already knows some of the other Boston University recruits too, such as as Lola Reid from Shattuck-St. Mary's, Alex Law of the Durham West Jr. Lightning, and former teammate Neely Nicholson of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite squad.

Kate Meinert skates for Team Purple of the USA Selects 16/17's camp in 2022. Contributed.

Meinert grew up in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside of Pittsburgh. Kate has two siblings, one twin sister and one older brother. She originally grew up watching her brother play hockey but was mostly inspired by her cousin's family that were big into the sport. Meinert's cousin, Katelyn Pippy, was a goalie at Cornell, so she was a big role model and influence to Kate at the time.

"When I first started playing mites, the first number I wanted to have was the same number that she [Pippy] had, so I grew up playing youth hockey with the number '34' and people always thought that was kind of weird that I had a goalie number as a skater, but I was just like 'well, my cousin inspired me to get into it' so that's kind of how I got into playing hockey," she said.

Growing up near Pittsburgh meant that Meinert learned to skate at Robert Morris University's rink and that just so happened to be her home rink until she started with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program. When she got to her first year of U16 hockey, the defender then decided to attend the Bishop Kearney Selects program in Irondequoit, New York, a suburb of Rochester.

"Going there was probably one of the best decisions I ever could have made for myself, hockey-wise," said Meinert on making the move to the new school and team. "They just develop players and make them ready for college and I think they turned me into the best player that I could have been and I definitely wouldn't be where I am without BK."

The Bishop Kearney Selects stand for the national anthem before a game. Contributed.

In middle school, Meinert picked up playing lacrosse just as a fun side hobby and activity. When she went to BK she noticed that there wasn't a girls lacrosse team, but there were a lot of girls hockey players who wanted to play the sport casually in the offseason, so they put together a brand new team at the school all by themselves.

17-year-old Meinert just graduated from her senior year of high school but has decided to take a post-grad year at BK this upcoming season in order to be extra-prepared for the college hockey style of game. It will be her second year skating for the 19U AAA team.

The Pennsylvania native will head to Boston University in the fall of 2024 where she will bring her reliable and steady style of defensive play. You can expect Meinert to do whatever is needed to protect her zone and her goal is to never leave a teammate hanging out on the ice.

