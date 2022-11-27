Cornell Big Red couldn't stop star-studded Northeastern Huskies from winning

The Northeastern Huskies and Cornell Big Red met on Saturday. Northeastern came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-1.

The hosting Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alina Mueller. Chloe Aurard and Maureen Murphy assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Alina Mueller halfway through the first, assisted by Maureen Murphy and Jules Constantinople.

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Skylar Irving scored, assisted by Lily Shannon.

Kaitlyn Isaac scored early in the second period, assisted by Georgia Schiff and Kaitlin Jockims.

Holly Abela increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Taze Thompson and Katy Knoll.

Skylar Irving increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third assisted by Tory Mariano and Taze Thompson.

Next up:

The Big Red plays against Princeton at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Vermont on Friday at 12 a.m. CST.