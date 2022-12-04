SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | Hockey East - Women's

Connecticut Huskies win over New Hampshire when Claire Peterson beat the goalie

The Connecticut Huskies won 1-0 on the road to New Hampshire. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/542157/claire-peterson">Claire Peterson</a>, who got the winner in the first period.

500188191_b8f67880c581de50f87034fadd0eb7a8.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 03, 2022 11:30 PM
Share

The Connecticut Huskies won 1-0 on the road to New Hampshire. The only goal of the game came from Claire Peterson , who got the winner in the first period.

Connecticut's Claire Peterson scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Claire Peterson. Brooke Campbell assisted.

Coming up:

The Wildcats plays Saint Anselm away on Monday at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Brown at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.