Connecticut Huskies win over New Hampshire when Claire Peterson beat the goalie

The Connecticut Huskies won 1-0 on the road to New Hampshire. The only goal of the game came from Claire Peterson , who got the winner in the first period.

The visiting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Claire Peterson. Brooke Campbell assisted.

Coming up:

The Wildcats plays Saint Anselm away on Monday at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Brown at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.