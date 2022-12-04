Connecticut Huskies win over New Hampshire when Claire Peterson beat the goalie
The Connecticut Huskies won 1-0 on the road to New Hampshire. The only goal of the game came from <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/542157/claire-peterson">Claire Peterson</a>, who got the winner in the first period.
Connecticut's Claire Peterson scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Huskies took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Claire Peterson. Brooke Campbell assisted.
The Wildcats plays Saint Anselm away on Monday at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Brown at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.