Connecticut Huskies win 4-2 at home against Merrimack

The Connecticut Huskies won at home on Friday, handing Merrimack a defeat 4-2.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brooke Campbell . Camryn Wong and Claire Peterson assisted.

Coryn Tormala scored early into the second period, assisted by Kaitlyn Yearwood .

The Huskies increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Kathryn Stockdale netted one, assisted by Brianna Ware .

Sophie McKinley narrowed the gap to 3-1 four minutes later.

The Warriors narrowed the gap again early into the third when Hannah Corneliusen beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Ferguson .

The Huskies increased the lead to 4-2 with 36 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kate Thurman , assisted by Camryn Wong and Megan Warrener .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Huskies hosting the Catamounts at 2 p.m. CST and the Warriors visiting the Friars at 1 p.m. CST.