Connecticut Huskies got a shutout against Holy Cross

The Connecticut Huskies picked up a decisive home win against Holy Cross. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Huskies started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jada Habisch scoring in the first period.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Emma Eryou scored, assisted by Riley Grimley and Jada Habisch.

The Huskies made it 3-0 when Coryn Tormala scored the first goal, assisted by Camryn Wong late in the first.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.