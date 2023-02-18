Sponsored By
Women's College Hockey East - Women's

Connecticut Huskies got a shutout against Holy Cross

The Connecticut Huskies picked up a decisive home win against Holy Cross. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

February 17, 2023 09:17 PM

The Huskies started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jada Habisch scoring in the first period.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Emma Eryou scored, assisted by Riley Grimley and Jada Habisch.

The Huskies made it 3-0 when Coryn Tormala scored the first goal, assisted by Camryn Wong late in the first.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.

