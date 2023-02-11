Carly Beniek and Charlotte Sonntag clinch it for Holy Cross against Connecticut Huskies

Holy Cross eked out a win against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

Holy Cross' Charlotte Sonntag scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Carly Beniek . Lilly Feeney and Darci Johal assisted.

The Huskies' Coryn Tormala tied it up halfway through the first, assisted by Kaitlyn Yearwood .

Charlotte Sonntag scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Alexis Perry and Madison Michals .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.