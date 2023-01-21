Boston University Terriers win 3-1 on the road against New Hampshire

The Boston University Terriers won on the road on Saturday, handing New Hampshire a defeat 3-1.

The Wildcats opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kira Juodikis scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brianna Brooks and Marina Alvarez .

The Terriers' Brooke Disher tied it up 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Clara Yuhn and Julia Shaunessy .

The Terriers' Clare O'Leary took the lead late in the first, assisted by Nadia Mattivi and Julia Nearis .

The Terriers increased the lead to 3-1 with 44 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Clara Yuhn, assisted by Brooke Disher.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Wildcats hosting the Friars at 5 p.m. CST, and the Terriers playing the Warriors at 6 p.m. CST.