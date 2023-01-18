Boston University Terriers draw at home with Providence Friars

The points were split when the Boston University Terriers and the Providence Friars met on Tuesday. The game ended 2-2.

The Terriers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Julia Shaunessy . Christina Vote and Madison Cardaci assisted.

The Terriers' Julia Nearis increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Christina Vote and Nadia Mattivi .

Caroline Peterson scored early in the second period, assisted by Sara Hjalmarsson and Lauren DeBlois .

Lauren DeBlois tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Noemi Neubauerova and Brooke Becker .

Next up:

The Terriers are set to face Maine at 5 p.m. CST, while the Friars face Connecticut at 5 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Friday.