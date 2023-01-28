Boston University Terriers beat Vermont Catamounts in overtime

The Boston University Terriers hosted the Vermont Catamounts in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Boston University prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Boston University's Julia Nearis scored the game-winning goal.

The Terriers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Catherine Foulem scoring in the first period, assisted by Christina Vote and Nadia Mattivi .

The Catamounts' Evelyne Blais-Savoie tied it up late into the first period, assisted by Lara Beecher .

Just over zero minutes in, Julia Nearis scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brooke Disher .

Coming up:

On Friday the Terriers will play at home against the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST, while the Catamounts will face the Warriors home at 5 p.m. CST.