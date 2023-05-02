Boston University announces new additions to women's hockey staff

BOSTON — The Boston University women's hockey team has announced two new members that will serve as part of the coaching staff for the upcoming 2023-24 season. This comes about a month after the Terriers hired alum Tara Watchorn as the new head coach of the program.

"I am beyond excited to officially welcome Courtney Kessel and Megan Myers to our coaching staff," said Watchorn on Boston University's website. "I am fortunate that I was able to play and coach with both of them over the course of my career and I cannot wait to get going as a group. It is important to all of us that we create the culture within our staff that we want for the team, and I have no doubt that we have the right women for the job."

Courtney Kessel (née, Courtney Birchard) will serve as the associate head coach for the Hockey East program and Megan Myers will become the new assistant coach.

Most recently, Kessel has served as the assistant coach at Princeton University since the 2019-20 season. In her first season with the Tigers, the squad set a program record for wins (26) and went on to win the ECAC Hockey title for the first time. She has international experience as head coach of U18 Team Canada in 2022-23 and was assistant coach for the same team back in 2018-19, both times winning a gold medal. She also coached professionally for the Toronto Furies of the CWHL a few years prior.

The Princeton University women's ice hockey bench celebrates after scoring a goal. Contributed / Shelley Szwast

The Etobicoke, Ontario, native was a standout Division I hockey player at the University of New Hampshire. She went on to play professionally in Canada, Slovakia and Sweden, and has skated in three Women's World Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Courtney is dynamic and consistent in her approach to coaching," Watchorn added. "She is able to effectively teach, model the way, and build authentic relationships with the people around her. We are lucky to have her expertise from coaching and playing at the highest levels."

Megan Myers talks to players on the bench during a game for Stonehill. Contributed / Mary Gettens

Myers comes from Stonehill, which is the same program that Watchorn was at before her hiring at Boston University. She spent two years as assistant coach with the Skyhawks in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to help start their brand new Division I team. Prior to her stint there, she was an assistant coach with Division III program Becker College for multiple seasons.

The 31-year-old Myers competed collegiately at Utica College and went on to play professionally in the CWHL and PWHPA.

Megan Myers stands on the bench for the Stonehill Skyhawks during a game. Contributed / Mary Gettens

"Megan's work ethic and creative approach to coaching will make her a great asset to our program," Watchorn said on the same press release. "She is constantly striving to learn and has a great knowledge of the game. Her genuine care for the players she coaches and the people around her elevates each environment she is a part of."