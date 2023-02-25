Boston College Eagles win in overtime thriller and move on

The Boston College Eagles have advanced to the next round after a 4-3 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Connecticut Huskies in the playoff knock-out game.

Boston College's Katie Pyne scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Caroline Goffredo . Alexie Guay and Cayla Barnes assisted.

Brooke Campbell scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Christina Walker .

Eagles' Abby Newhook tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Cayla Barnes and Alexie Guay assisted.

The Huskies made it 2-2 with a goal from Jada Habisch .

Brooke Campbell took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Jada Habisch.

Katie Pyne tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Hannah Bilka and Alexie Guay. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Katie Pyne scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Abby Newhook and Hannah Bilka.