Boston College Eagles keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Boston College Eagles as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Maine Black Bears, making it six in a row. They won 4-1 over Maine.

The Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mira Seregely . Alyssa Wruble and Lilli Welcke assisted.

The Eagles' Abby Newhook tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Caroline Goffredo and Hannah Bilka .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Eagles.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST, this time in Boston College.