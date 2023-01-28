Boston College Eagles have ended their losing streak after 0-4 vs. Merrimack

The game between Merrimack and the hosting Boston College Eagles finished 4-0. Boston College's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Abby Newhook . Hannah Bilka assisted.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Hannah Bilka scored, assisted by Cayla Barnes and Abby Newhook.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Gaby Roy beat the goalie, assisted by Katie Pyne .

The Eagles made it 4-0 when Katie Pyne found the back of the net, assisted by Kelly Browne early in the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Eagles will host Providence at 5 p.m. CST and the Warriors will host Vermont at 5 p.m. CST.