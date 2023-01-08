Boston College Eagles beat Maine Black Bears and continue winning run

The game between the Boston College Eagles and the Maine Black Bears on Saturday finished 4-1. The result means Boston College has seven straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Black Bears took the lead when Luisa Welcke scored the first goal assisted by Lilli Welcke and Kennedy Little .

The Eagles made it 1-1 with a goal from Cayla Barnes .

The Eagles made it 2-1 midway through when Abby Newhook scored, assisted by Cayla Barnes and Hannah Bilka .

Late, Kelly Browne scored a goal, assisted by Katie Pyne and Gaby Roy , making the score 3-1.

Kelly Browne increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Gaby Roy.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Eagles hosting the Huskies at 2 p.m. CST, and the Black Bears playing the Wildcats at 5 p.m. CST.