Boston College Eagles beat Holy Cross in overtime

Holy Cross hosted the Boston College Eagles in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Boston College prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Boston College's Abby Newhook scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Cailin Flynn scoredopened the scoring assisted by Kate Ham and Jenna Carpenter .

The Crusaders tied the score 1-1 two minutes into the period when Sofia Smithson scored the first goal, assisted by Mary Edmonds .

Abby Newhook took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Sidney Fess and Cayla Barnes .

The Crusaders were called for no penalties, while the Eagles received no penalties.

The Eagles have now won four games in a row.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.