Another win for star-studded Connecticut Huskies – 4-1 over Vermont Catamounts
The Connecticut Huskies won their home game against the Vermont Catamounts. The game finished 4-1. The result means that Connecticut has four straight wins, while Vermont's run of five games without defeat was ended.
The Connecticut Huskies won their home game against the Vermont Catamounts. The game finished 4-1. The result means that Connecticut has four straight wins, while Vermont's run of five games without defeat was ended.
The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Megan Woodworth found the back of the net, assisted by Kathryn Stockdale .
Camryn Wong scored early into the second period, assisted by Brooke Campbell and Claire Peterson .
The Catamounts narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Alaina Tanski netted one, assisted by Sara Levesque .
Christina Walker increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third, assisted by Claire Peterson.
The Huskies have now won four games in a row.
Next up:
The Huskies play Boston College away on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Catamounts will face Holy Cross at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.