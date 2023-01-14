Another win for star-studded Connecticut Huskies – 4-1 over Vermont Catamounts

The Connecticut Huskies won their home game against the Vermont Catamounts. The game finished 4-1. The result means that Connecticut has four straight wins, while Vermont's run of five games without defeat was ended.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Megan Woodworth found the back of the net, assisted by Kathryn Stockdale .

Camryn Wong scored early into the second period, assisted by Brooke Campbell and Claire Peterson .

The Catamounts narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Alaina Tanski netted one, assisted by Sara Levesque .

Christina Walker increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third, assisted by Claire Peterson.

The Huskies have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

The Huskies play Boston College away on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Catamounts will face Holy Cross at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.