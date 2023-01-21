After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Connecticut Huskies

The game between the home team Providence Friars and the visiting Connecticut Huskies finished 2-2. The result means that Connecticut's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Camryn Wong scored.

Riley Grimley increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Kate Thurman and Christina Walker .

Sara Hjalmarsson narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Noemi Neubauerovã¡ and Lauren DeBlois .

Reichen Kirchmair tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Lindsay Bochna .

Next up:

On Friday, the Friars will host New Hampshire at 5 p.m. CST and the Huskies will host Maine at 5 p.m. CST.