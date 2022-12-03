A win at last for New Hampshire

New Hampshire has ended its unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Connecticut Huskies. The game finished 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Kelly Harty scoredopened the scoring assisted by Gabby Jones and Jada Christian .

Late into the second period, Emily Rickwood scored a goal, assisted by Tamara Thierus and Nicole Kelly , making the score 2-0.

Nicole Kelly increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Charli Kettyle and Marina Alvarez .

In the end the 4-0 came from Marina Alvarez who increased the Wildcats' lead, with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.