A win at last for Holy Cross

Holy Cross has ended its unfortunate run of 13 straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Boston University Terriers. The game finished 3-2.

The Crusaders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Borgiel . Mary Edmonds and Lilly Feeney assisted.

Haylee Blinkhorn scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Sydney Healey .

Late, Darci Johal scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Alexia Moreau increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Millie Sirum and Sofia Smithson .

The Terriers narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.05 remaining of the third after a goal from Lacey Martin , assisted by Lacey Martin and Nadia Mattivi .

Next up:

The Crusaders hosts Boston University on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.