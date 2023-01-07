A win at last for Holy Cross
Holy Cross has ended its unfortunate run of 13 straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Boston University Terriers. The game finished 3-2.
The Crusaders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Borgiel . Mary Edmonds and Lilly Feeney assisted.
Haylee Blinkhorn scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Sydney Healey .
Late, Darci Johal scored a goal, making the score 2-1.
Alexia Moreau increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Millie Sirum and Sofia Smithson .
The Terriers narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 01.05 remaining of the third after a goal from Lacey Martin , assisted by Lacey Martin and Nadia Mattivi .
Next up:
The Crusaders hosts Boston University on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Terriers will face Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.