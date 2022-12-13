A win at last for Dartmouth Big Green

Dartmouth Big Green has ended its unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came on the road against Merrimack. The game finished 2-1 in overtime.

Dartmouth's Annie King scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Green first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Sophie Robinson , assisted by Cally Dixon and CC Bowlby .

Alexa Pongo tied it up 1-1 four minutes later. The game went to overtime.

Just over one minutes in, Annie King scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by CC Bowlby and Jenna Donohue .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.