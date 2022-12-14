A win at last for Boston University Terriers
The Boston University Terriers have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against Holy Cross. The game finished 3-2 in overtime.
The Boston University Terriers have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against Holy Cross. The game finished 3-2 in overtime.
Boston University's Nadia Mattivi scored the game-winning goal.
The Terriers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brooke Disher . Christina Vote and Catherine Foulem assisted.
Sofia Smithson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Darci Johal and Sofia Smithson.
Late, Millie Sirum scored a goal, assisted by Charlotte Sonntag and Kailey Langefels , making the score 2-1.
The Terriers made it 2-2 with a goal from Lacey Martin .
In overtime, it took 50 seconds before Nadia Mattivi scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Callie Shanahan .
Next up:
The Terriers travel to Northeastern on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST. The Crusaders visits Boston University to play the Terriers on Friday at 12 p.m. CST.