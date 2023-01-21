A point at last for Maine Black Bears

The Maine Black Bears have ended their unfortunate run of four straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Boston University Terriers – even if it wasn't a win. The game finished 3-3.

The hosting Black Bears started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mira Seregely scoring in the first period, assisted by Rahel Enzler and Alyssa Wruble .

The Terriers' Christina Vote tied it up 1-1 in the first period.

The Terriers took the lead with a goal from Lacey Martin in the first period, assisted by Brooke Disher and Clara Yuhn .

The Black Bears' Grace Heiting tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Emma Lange and Rahel Enzler.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Black Bears led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Terriers tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Julia Nearis found the back of the net, assisted by Sydney Healey and Nadia Mattivi .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Black Bears hosting the Eagles at 2 p.m. CST and the Terriers visiting the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST.