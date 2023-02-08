14 straight wins for Northeastern Huskies after 4-1 over Boston University Terriers

The Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers have both shown great form. But, Northeastern won the game on Tuesday and has 14 wins in a row, while Boston University's run of taking points in six straight games was broken. The game finished 4-1.

This makes an impressive 14 straight victories for the Huskies.

Next up:

The Terriers play against Boston College on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Connecticut on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.